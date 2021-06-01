Pakistan rich in diverse ecosystem: Speakers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Speakers of a workshop termed Pakistan a country naturally blessed with diverse ecosystems that needed to be preserved and to be restored amid the anthropogenic damage.

Addressing a workshop titled 'Exploring Funding Opportunities for Effective Ecosystem Restoration in Pakistan' Director General ministry of climate change, informed that various the ministry has initiated a number of flagship projects for eco-system restoration.

The moot was organized by Generating Global Environmental Benefits (GEB) initiative of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Dr. Saleem Janjua, Country Coordinator (GEB), UNDP-Pakistan presented the welcomed and introduced the GEB initiative of UNDP, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

He also explained that the purpose of organizing the workshop was to sensitize stakeholders regarding the World Environment Day as well as to reflect on Ministry of Climate Change.

Dr. Dost Muhammad Baloch, Vice Chancellor Lasbela University said Balochistan faces severe climate-change related issues, and need of the time was that academia works in collaboration with relevant departments, ministries to ensure ecosystem restoration.

Rukhsana Naveed, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change, Government of Pakistan, remarked that Government of Pakistan has started various initiatives for ecosystem restoration and was fully committed to play a leadership role in addressing the issue of climate change and making a shift towards a "clean and green" Pakistan through a well-articulated climate change agenda consisting of a number of on-the-ground flagship initiatives.

However, government efforts require combined support from all strata of the society. The need of the time remained to explore more financing windows for ecosystem restoration.

The remarks session was followed by the technical presentations that unfolded the topic in detail. The participants expressed interest in the Workshop as it enlightened them regarding biodiversity loss and ecosystem restoration and the need for generating finance to conserve ecosystem.

It was unanimously agreed that it was high time that people from all strata of the society fulfill their responsibilities and join hands with Ministry of Climate Change, Government of Pakistan for ecosystem restoration.

With combined efforts, Pakistan could not only better conserve its diverse ecosystems but could also lead the world throughout this journey.