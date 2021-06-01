UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Rich In Diverse Ecosystem: Speakers

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:00 PM

Pakistan rich in diverse ecosystem: Speakers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Speakers of a workshop termed Pakistan a country naturally blessed with diverse ecosystems that needed to be preserved and to be restored amid the anthropogenic damage.

Addressing a workshop titled 'Exploring Funding Opportunities for Effective Ecosystem Restoration in Pakistan' Director General ministry of climate change, informed that various the ministry has initiated a number of flagship projects for eco-system restoration.

The moot was organized by Generating Global Environmental Benefits (GEB) initiative of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Dr. Saleem Janjua, Country Coordinator (GEB), UNDP-Pakistan presented the welcomed and introduced the GEB initiative of UNDP, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

He also explained that the purpose of organizing the workshop was to sensitize stakeholders regarding the World Environment Day as well as to reflect on Ministry of Climate Change.

Dr. Dost Muhammad Baloch, Vice Chancellor Lasbela University said Balochistan faces severe climate-change related issues, and need of the time was that academia works in collaboration with relevant departments, ministries to ensure ecosystem restoration.

Rukhsana Naveed, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change, Government of Pakistan, remarked that Government of Pakistan has started various initiatives for ecosystem restoration and was fully committed to play a leadership role in addressing the issue of climate change and making a shift towards a "clean and green" Pakistan through a well-articulated climate change agenda consisting of a number of on-the-ground flagship initiatives.

However, government efforts require combined support from all strata of the society. The need of the time remained to explore more financing windows for ecosystem restoration.

The remarks session was followed by the technical presentations that unfolded the topic in detail. The participants expressed interest in the Workshop as it enlightened them regarding biodiversity loss and ecosystem restoration and the need for generating finance to conserve ecosystem.

It was unanimously agreed that it was high time that people from all strata of the society fulfill their responsibilities and join hands with Ministry of Climate Change, Government of Pakistan for ecosystem restoration.

With combined efforts, Pakistan could not only better conserve its diverse ecosystems but could also lead the world throughout this journey.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan World Lead Lasbela Undp All From Government

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

13 minutes ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

43 minutes ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

2 hours ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

2 hours ago

U-19 cricket trials are underway

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.