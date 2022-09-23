Pakistan Risks Ruining Relations With Russia by Arming Ukraine - Russian Ambassador

Islamabad's relations with Moscow may suffer if reports prove true that Pakistan is selling arms to Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Islamabad's relations with Moscow may suffer if reports prove true that Pakistan is selling arms to Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said on Friday.

The Indian news agency Asian News International (ANI) reported at the end of August that Ukraine was using artillery shells made in Pakistan just several months before.

"We have seen reports. Such reports, facts, deliveries if taken place, it would have a negative impact toward our ties and relationships with Pakistan that is obvious," Alipov told ANI.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. Western countries responded by sanctioning Russia and boosting arms supplies to Ukraine.

In April, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.