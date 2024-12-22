Open Menu

Pakistan-Romania Business Delegation Meets Presidential Advisor To Boost Trade

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2024 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) A delegation from the Pakistan Romania business Council (PRBC) met with Legal Affairs Advisor to the President of Pakistan Justice (R) Irfan Qadir, at the President House on enhancing economic ties, ensuring justice for investors, and fostering bilateral trade.

The PRBC delegation, including Chairman Sohail Shamim Firpo and Advisor and Chief Operating Officer Atif Farooqi, discussed ways to improve trade relations between Pakistan and Romania.

Justice (R) Irfan Qadir highlighted the President's Office's role in providing swift relief and justice to citizens, businesses, and investors.

He emphasized the need for strong coordination between the President's Office and the Ombudspersons' offices to resolve disputes and safeguard the rights of businesses and individuals.

Justice Qadir assured the delegation of the government’s support in promoting good governance and protecting stakeholders' interests.

Sohail Shamim Firpo underlined the importance of efficient dispute resolution mechanisms in building investor confidence.

"Such mechanisms are essential for fostering bilateral trade and creating a favorable environment for economic growth," he said.

Atif Farooqi added that a stable legal framework and robust institutions are vital for unlocking trade potential between Pakistan and Romania.

He reiterated the PRBC's commitment to strengthening economic ties and promoting mutual understanding between the two nations.

Zia ul Rasheed Abbasi, Director General of Legal Affairs at the President's Secretariat, stressed the importance of streamlining regulatory processes and resolving disputes promptly. "This approach will not only attract foreign investors but also enhance Pakistan's economic competitiveness globally," he noted.

The meeting concluded with a shared vision of creating a business-friendly environment to boost bilateral trade and investment. Both sides agreed that fostering cooperation and people-to-people ties would pave the way for long-term economic growth.

