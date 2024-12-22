Pakistan-Romania Business Delegation Meets Presidential Advisor To Boost Trade
Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) A delegation from the Pakistan Romania business Council (PRBC) met with Legal Affairs Advisor to the President of Pakistan Justice (R) Irfan Qadir, at the President House on enhancing economic ties, ensuring justice for investors, and fostering bilateral trade.
The PRBC delegation, including Chairman Sohail Shamim Firpo and Advisor and Chief Operating Officer Atif Farooqi, discussed ways to improve trade relations between Pakistan and Romania.
Justice (R) Irfan Qadir highlighted the President's Office's role in providing swift relief and justice to citizens, businesses, and investors.
He emphasized the need for strong coordination between the President's Office and the Ombudspersons' offices to resolve disputes and safeguard the rights of businesses and individuals.
Justice Qadir assured the delegation of the government’s support in promoting good governance and protecting stakeholders' interests.
Sohail Shamim Firpo underlined the importance of efficient dispute resolution mechanisms in building investor confidence.
"Such mechanisms are essential for fostering bilateral trade and creating a favorable environment for economic growth," he said.
Atif Farooqi added that a stable legal framework and robust institutions are vital for unlocking trade potential between Pakistan and Romania.
He reiterated the PRBC's commitment to strengthening economic ties and promoting mutual understanding between the two nations.
Zia ul Rasheed Abbasi, Director General of Legal Affairs at the President's Secretariat, stressed the importance of streamlining regulatory processes and resolving disputes promptly. "This approach will not only attract foreign investors but also enhance Pakistan's economic competitiveness globally," he noted.
The meeting concluded with a shared vision of creating a business-friendly environment to boost bilateral trade and investment. Both sides agreed that fostering cooperation and people-to-people ties would pave the way for long-term economic growth.
Recent Stories
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says
Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing
S. Korea successfully launches 3rd spy satellite into orbit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar
Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fujairah International Arabian H ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession ..
Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football Cup
Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aqeel Ahmad anticipates major progress in government-JUI-F negotiations24 seconds ago
-
Pakistan-Romania business delegation meets Presidential Advisor to boost trade28 seconds ago
-
President strongly condemns terrorist attack in S. Waziristan20 minutes ago
-
Annual canals closure to kick off from Dec 26: Spokesman IRSA21 minutes ago
-
Dr Tariq Fazal urges parties to engage in meaningful dialogue for national stability41 minutes ago
-
'Plantation in Cholistan to boost wildlife preservation'51 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz condemns terrorist attack on security check-post1 hour ago
-
7 gamblers apprehended1 hour ago
-
IIOJ&K bleeds as Indian troops target innocent Youth: report2 hours ago
-
Greenhouse set up with Turkish assistance at Sindh Agriculture University13 hours ago
-
16 armed forces personnel embrace martyrdom, 8 khwarij terrorists killed in South Wazirstan13 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 72,900 cusecs water13 hours ago