Pakistan, Romania Explore New Avenues For Bilateral Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) In a significant step toward strengthening diplomatic and cultural ties, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, met with Romanian Ambassador Dan Stoenesu at the CDA headquarters on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral relations, exploring opportunities for mutual cooperation, and fostering cultural exchanges between the two nations.

Chairman Randhawa warmly welcomed Ambassador Stoenesu and underscored the longstanding friendly relations between Pakistan and Romania.

He emphasized the need to further solidify these ties by identifying new areas of collaboration. “Pakistan and Romania share a history of cordial relations, and it is imperative that we build on this foundation to achieve mutual benefits,” Randhawa stated.

Ambassador Stoenesu expressed admiration for Islamabad’s infrastructure and natural beauty, praising the CDA for its efficient execution of developmental projects. “The progress and development in Islamabad are remarkable, and the efforts of Chairman Randhawa and his team deserve commendation,” he said.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to leverage each other’s expertise and experiences, particularly at the city level.

Chairman Randhawa proposed preparing a comprehensive list of sectors where joint initiatives could yield significant benefits.

He also highlighted the ongoing reconstruction of monuments dedicated to Allama Iqbal, Pakistan’s national poet, and Romania’s national poet, Mihai Eminescu.

Ambassador Stoenesu expressed gratitude for the restoration of the Mihai Eminescu monument and discussed various measures to ensure the long-term preservation of these cultural landmarks.

The meeting also explored the possibility of granting sister city status to cities in Pakistan and Romania, a proposal that will be further deliberated through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Cultural exchange emerged as a key theme during the discussions, with both sides emphasizing the importance of fostering greater understanding and appreciation of each other’s heritage.

Chairman Randhawa assured full support for initiatives aimed at promoting cultural and developmental cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both parties reaffirming their commitment to deepening bilateral ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration.

More Stories From Pakistan