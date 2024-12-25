Pakistan, Romania Pledge Navy-to-Navy Engagements
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 25, 2024 | 01:23 PM
Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi calls on Romanian Naval Force Chief Vice Admiral Mihai Panait in Bucharest
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2024) Commander Karachi, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, called on Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Mihai Panait, in Bucharest.
During their interaction, matters of mutual interest, Navy-to-Navy engagements, and cooperation in maritime security were discussed.
Both the sides expressed satisfaction over the growing ties between the two navies and pledged to continue strengthening the existing level of cooperation in training and operations.
Later, Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Mihai Panait, visited the newly commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship YAMAMA at Constanta Port, Romania.
He was given a detailed briefing about the ship's capabilities.
PNS YAMAMA is the last of four offshore patrol vessels built for Pakistan Navy by Damen Shipyards, Galati, Romania.
These versatile, high-tech, and state-of-the-art vessels are designed to operate in contested maritime environments and are equipped to project deterrence across all domains of warfare.
After its commissioning on 17th of this month, the ship conducted its maiden Passage Exercise with a Romanian Navy ship to commence its operational readiness at sea.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements
Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media
China's SMEs active in patent innovation
TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tanks in Arab Countries
Japan likely to experience record-high average temperature in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2024
UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security in Sudan
Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tulkarm
Kuwaiti Cabinet approves bill imposing 15 % tax on multinational entities
Japan to cut 60% of emissions by 2035
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements44 seconds ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his 148th birth anniversary4 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Vatican Ambassador Archbishop Germano Penemote4 minutes ago
-
12 criminals arrested4 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi extends Christmas greetings, emphasizes importance of interfaith harmony4 minutes ago
-
Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah6 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his 148th birth anniversary34 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directs to focus on citizen complaints and governance44 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam's vision, leadership key to Muslim liberation, says Governor Kundi54 minutes ago
-
Christmas is celebration of peace, love: Governor Kundi1 hour ago
-
Govt committed to finding amicable solution in PTI talks: Irfan Siddiqui1 hour ago
-
18 power thieves held2 hours ago