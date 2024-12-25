Open Menu

Pakistan, Romania Pledge Navy-to-Navy Engagements

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 25, 2024 | 01:23 PM

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2024) Commander Karachi, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, called on Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Mihai Panait, in Bucharest.

During their interaction, matters of mutual interest, Navy-to-Navy engagements, and cooperation in maritime security were discussed.

Both the sides expressed satisfaction over the growing ties between the two navies and pledged to continue strengthening the existing level of cooperation in training and operations.

Later, Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Mihai Panait, visited the newly commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship YAMAMA at Constanta Port, Romania.

He was given a detailed briefing about the ship's capabilities.

PNS YAMAMA is the last of four offshore patrol vessels built for Pakistan Navy by Damen Shipyards, Galati, Romania.

These versatile, high-tech, and state-of-the-art vessels are designed to operate in contested maritime environments and are equipped to project deterrence across all domains of warfare.

After its commissioning on 17th of this month, the ship conducted its maiden Passage Exercise with a Romanian Navy ship to commence its operational readiness at sea.

