Pakistan, Romania step to enhance bilateral trade

The Pakistan Romania Business Council (PRBC) and Superior University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on April 15, 2025, to foster economic cooperation and trade relations between the two nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Romania Business Council (PRBC) and Superior University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on April 15, 2025, to foster economic cooperation and trade relations between the two nations.

This partnership is particularly significant given Romania's recent accession to the Schengen Zone on January 1, 2025, and its membership in the EU.

According to Atif Farooqi, Advisor and COO of PRBC, "With Romania's recent accession to the Schengen Zone and its membership in the EU, this partnership opens up new avenues for Pakistani businesses to access the European market seamlessly." The collaboration aims to enhance trade ties between Pakistan and Romania, leveraging Romania's strategic position in the European market.

The MOU was signed by Sohail Shamim Firpo, Chairman PRBC, and Registrar Superior University Mudassar Kamran, in the presence of Mr. Ahmad Ikram Lone, President PRBC North Chapter.

This development follows a previous agreement between the Romanian Embassy and PRBC in July 2024, which aimed to strengthen bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Romania's entry into the Schengen Zone is expected to boost travel, trade, and tourism, contributing to a stronger internal market and potentially increasing economic benefits for both nations.