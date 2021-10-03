UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Royal Saudi Naval Forces Joint Drill Naseem Al Bahr-XIII Commences

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 04:50 PM

Pakistan, Royal Saudi Naval Forces joint drill Naseem Al Bahr-XIII commences

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :The major joint Naval Exercise Naseem Al Bahr-XIII between Pakistan Navy (PN) and Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) commenced here on Sunday.

The exercise was aimed to consolidate the existing strong bilateral relations between Pakistan Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces, said a Pakistan Navy media release.

The exercise included joint conduct of maritime security operations across the traditional and non-traditional warfare domains thus enhancing interoperability between both the navies.

Earlier, the RSNF flotilla arrived at Karachi port and was warmly welcomed by senior PN and RSNF officers.

Besides Naval ships of both Navies, aviation units including PN and RSNF helicopters embarked onboard ships and aircraft of RSAF would also participate in this exercise.

On first day of the exercise, various harbour evolutions were conducted to provide synergy in different naval operations. It also afforded opportunity for both navies to conduct operational planning for the joint naval operations to be conducted in subsequent sea phase of the exercise.

During the first phase, various training exercises were organized onboard PN and RSNF ships and harbour facilities.

The respective force Commanders of PN and RSNF closely monitored and supervised the training activities.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Navy Saudi Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Climate action linked to economic growth: UAE at P ..

Climate action linked to economic growth: UAE at Pre-COP26

24 minutes ago
 61 sponsors, 15 partners and supporters at WETEX, ..

61 sponsors, 15 partners and supporters at WETEX, Dubai Solar Show

24 minutes ago
 NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

54 minutes ago
 Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner ..

Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner for ICC T20 World Cup in Pakis ..

1 hour ago
 France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Du ..

France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 184 new COVID-19 cases, 306 recoveri ..

UAE announces 184 new COVID-19 cases, 306 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.