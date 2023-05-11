UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Rules Out Talks With Terrorist Organization

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 11, 2023 | 03:16 PM

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says it was already agreed in the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue held in Islamabad, which underscored the need to tackle security challenges, posing a serious threat to regional peace and stability and not to allow their territories to be used by any individual, group or party including the TTP and the ETIM to conduct terrorist activities and action.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2023) Pakistan on Thursday again categorically stated that there would be no talks with the terrorist organizations, which did not respect country's laws and the constitution.

This was stated by Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch at her weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Thursday.

She said it was already agreed in the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue held in Islamabad, which underscored the need to tackle security challenges, posing a serious threat to regional peace and stability and not to allow their territories to be used by any individual, group or party including the TTP and the ETIM to conduct terrorist activities and actions.

About prevailing situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Spokesperson said the oppression in the held territory continues unabated.

She demanded that these human rights violations must end.

She said Pakistan would continue to raise its voice against these grave and systematic human rights violations in IIOJK.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said we will also continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions.

Replying to a question, she said Pakistan has the full ability to deal with all domestic challenges in accordance with our laws and constitution.

Answering yet another question about Syria's return to Arab League folder, the Spokesperson termed it a positive development and expressed the hope that it would contribute to regional peace and security.

