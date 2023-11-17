Open Menu

Pakistan, Russia Agree To Collaborate On Counter-terrorism

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Pakistan and Russia have agreed to strengthen collaborative efforts to effectively combat terrorism, underscoring the mutual benefits of such cooperation, the Foreign Office said on Friday.

The two sides discussed various forms of radicalization, the spread of terrorist ideologies, and the misuse of information and communication technologies for terrorist purposes, as stated by the FO in a press release.

Syed Haider Shah, Additional Foreign Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, and Sergey Vershinin, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation co-chaired the 10th meeting of the Pakistan-Russia Joint Working Group on ‘Combating International Terrorism and Other Challenges to Security’ held here on Thursday.

The two sides resolved to work together in combating the financing of terrorism and in other key areas of counter-terrorism.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both Pakistan and Russia to continue their cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

The sides recognized the importance of their partnership in maintaining regional and global security.

The two sides discussed at length the global and regional terrorist threats, with a particular focus on the situations in Afghanistan, Central and South Asia, and North Africa. The dialogue underscored the complexity of the terrorism landscape and the need for continued vigilance.

Both sides outlined their respective national strategies and measures in combating terrorism. Pakistan and Russia shared their experiences and best practices, highlighting the importance of national efforts in the broader fight against terrorism.

The meeting was part of regular exchanges in the backdrop of Pakistan-Russia bilateral counter-terrorism cooperation.

Discussions on enhancing cooperation in multilateral forums, such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), were particularly fruitful, the FO said.

The next meeting of the Working Group will be held in 2024.

