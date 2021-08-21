UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Russia Agree To Continue Afghan Peace Efforts Through Troika Plus

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 10:09 PM

Pakistan, Russia agree to continue Afghan peace efforts through Troika Plus

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov Saturday, in a telephonic conversation, agreed to continue working closely for Afghan peace through the Troika Plus format

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov Saturday, in a telephonic conversation, agreed to continue working closely for Afghan peace through the Troika Plus format.

During the conversation, the foreign minister said Pakistan and Russia, as part of Troika Plus, had made valuable contributions to the Afghan peace efforts.

He emphasized that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of critical importance for Pakistan and the region. Pakistan had consistently supported the Afghan peace process, he added.

Foreign Minister Qureshi stressed the importance of ensuring safety and security as well as protection of rights of all Afghans.

He further highlighted that an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward for peace and stability in Afghanistan. Pakistan was fully supporting efforts in that direction.

The foreign minister also apprised his Russian counterpart of Pakistan's outreach to regional countries for consultations on dealing with the challenges arising out of developments in Afghanistan.

Qureshi also informed Foreign Minister Lavrov that upon request of several governments, Pakistan was facilitating evacuation of their diplomatic personnel, staff of international organizations, media and others from Afghanistan.

On the bilateral plane, Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed satisfaction at the upward trajectory of Pakistan-Russia relations. He reiterated the government's resolve for early implementation of the agreement on Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project.

The two foreign ministers agreed to boost bilateral cooperation in different areas, enhance high level exchanges and remain in close contact on matters relating to Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Russia Gas Media All From Government Agreement Best

Recent Stories

Sustainable economic growth witnessed despite COVI ..

Sustainable economic growth witnessed despite COVID-19 challenges: Shaukat Tarin ..

3 minutes ago
 Stranded Afghan refugees yearn for new lives abroa ..

Stranded Afghan refugees yearn for new lives abroad

3 minutes ago
 Peaceful, stable Afghanistan imperative for region ..

Peaceful, stable Afghanistan imperative for region: Shafqat

3 minutes ago
 Dortmund crash to first defeat against Freiburg in ..

Dortmund crash to first defeat against Freiburg in 11 years

8 minutes ago
 Taliban Set Up Committee on Media Relations

Taliban Set Up Committee on Media Relations

8 minutes ago
 King of Jordan receives UAE delegation headed by T ..

King of Jordan receives UAE delegation headed by Tahnoun bin Zayed

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.