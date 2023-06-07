Pakistan, Russia agree to enhance cooperation in bilateral trade, parliamentary relations

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday held delegation-level talks with Chairman of the Russian Duma (lower house) Mr Volodin in Moscow and discussed matters of bilateral relations.

The chairman senate emphasised parliamentary exchanges as an important component of effective diplomacy. Both sides agreed to further enhance parliamentary interaction between the two countries, a press release issued by the Pakistan embassy in Moscow said.

Chairman Senate reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthen bilateral relations with Russia in all areas of mutually beneficial cooperation, especially trade, investment, and energy.

Both sides also agreed to continue cooperation in international forums including United Nations and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Chairman Sanjrani conveyed an invitation to Chairman Volodin from the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan to visit Pakistan which was accepted.