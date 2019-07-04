Pakistan, Russia agree to enhance parliamentary exchanges to deepen bilateral cooperation

Pakistan and Russia have agreed to enhance parliamentary exchanges to deepen bilateral cooperation and develop understanding of each other's point of view

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan and Russia have agreed to enhance parliamentary exchanges to deepen bilateral cooperation and develop understanding of each other's point of view.

The agreement was reached at the 4th round of Bilateral Political Consultations between Pakistan and Russia held in Moscow on July 2.

According to the Foreign Office statement issued here Thursday, Additional Secretary (Europe) Zaheer A. Janjua and I.V. Morgulov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, led their respective delegations.

The two sides held a comprehensive review of the bilateral relations and identified areas for further cooperation in political, economic, trade, investment, defence, energy, agriculture, education, culture and tourism.

The Additional Secretary briefed on the political and economic developments in Pakistan and invited Russian companies to benefit from Pakistan's investor friendly policies, particularly in the fields of energy, transport, infrastructure, oil and gas and tourism.

The two sides held in-depth discussions to increase cooperation in the field of agriculture and agricultural products, including post-harvest technologies, processing and value addition for meat, milk, fish and shellfish products.It was agreed that the sixth session of Inter Governmental Commission would be held in Islamabad at mutually agreed dates.

The Additional Secretary expressed satisfaction at the existing cooperation in the field of energy and called it a strong pillar of partnership. He reiterated Pakistan's commitment for early implementation of the ongoing energy projects.

The Additional Secretary briefed the Russian side on the situation in South Asia, notably the recent instance of the Indian aggression and Pakistan's measured response. He highlighted the dire human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He appreciated Russia's constructive role in defusing tensions in South Asia.

The Additional Secretary also briefed on Pakistan's efforts aimed at peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. He emphasized that a politically negotiated settlement achieved through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process, was the only viable way forward. The Russian side expressed support for Pakistan's constructive role in the Afghan peace process.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the level of cooperation at the international fora, including the UN and agreed to continue supporting each other.

The consultations provided an opportunity to take stock of overall relations and discuss ways and means to further enhance cooperation in diverse fields. The next round of Pakistan-Russia Bilateral Political Consultations would be held in Islamabad in 2020 on mutually convenient dates.