Pakistan, Russia Agree To Expand Bilateral Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov in Samarkand on Thursday and exchanged views on the entire scope of bilateral relations as well as on regional and global issues.

During the discussions held on the sidelines of 4th Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan meeting, they agreed on the importance of high-level exchanges for the mutual benefit of the two countries. They agreed on the importance of furthering bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, energy, and food security.

They also agreed on the importance of continued close consultation to promote the shared objectives of a peaceful, stable, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan. The two sides also reviewed progress on various economic initiatives under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

