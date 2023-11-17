Pakistan, Russia agree to strengthen collaborative efforts to combat terrorism  

,

Pakistan and Russia have agreed to strengthen collaborative efforts to effectively combat terrorism, underscoring the mutual benefit of the cooperation.

This came at the tenth meeting of Pakistan-Russia Joint Working Group on Combating International Terrorism and Other Challenges to Security in Islamabad.

The meeting was co-chaired by Additional Foreign Secretary Syed Haider Shah and Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Vershinin.

The two sides resolved to work together in combating financing of terrorism and in other key areas of counter-terrorism.

They discussed at length the global and regional terrorist threats, with a particular focus on the situations in Afghanistan, Central and South Asia, and North Africa.

The dialogue underscored the complexity of the terrorism landscape and the need for continued vigilance.

The two sides outlined their respective national strategies and measures in combating terrorism. They shared their experiences and best practices, highlighting the importance of national efforts in the broader fight against terrorism.

The two countries also discussed the various forms of radicalization, the spread of terrorist ideologies, and the misuse of information and communication technologies for terrorist purposes. They agreed on the need for comprehensive strategies to counter these challenges.

They recognized the importance of their partnership in maintaining regional and global security.

The next meeting of the Working Group will be held next year.