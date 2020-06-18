UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Russia Agree To Take Forward Important Bilateral Agenda

Thu 18th June 2020

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2020) Pakistan and Russia agreed to take forward the important bilateral agenda and close cooperation in the regional context here on Thursday.

In a telephonic conversation with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi underlined that Pakistan considered Russia an important partner and desires to forge a long-term and multi-dimensional partnership with Russia.

The two Foreign Minister discussed matters of mutual interest, including the COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation at the multilateral fora, prospects of enhanced bilateral cooperation, and regional issues were discussed.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi offered condolences on the loss of precious lives in Russia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foreign Minister apprised his Russian counterpart of Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for "Global Initiative on Debt Relief" for developing countries.

He said coordinated and comprehensive actions are essential to create fiscal space needed by the developing world to deal with the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19.

The Russian Foreign Minister expressed support for debt relief initiative and assured to play a positive role.

In context of occupied Kashmir, Shah Mahmood Qureshi shared deep concern over the continuing double lockdown as well as the intensification of military crackdown by Indian occupation forces and attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

He underlined the importance of urgent steps to address the grave situation.

The two Foreign Ministers also discussed the situation in Afghanistan in the context of the recent positive developments.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan's support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process and underlined Pakistan's positive contribution to the U.S.-Taliban peace agreement.

He stressed the importance of inclusive intra-Afghan negotiations as the only way to build durable peace and security in the country. The two Foreign Ministers agreed on maintaining close consultations as part of regional efforts to support the Afghan peace process.

