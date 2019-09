Pakistan, Russia agreed not including India in Parliamentary Forum on Counter Terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Russia and Pakistan have agreed not including India in the Parliamentary Forum on Countering Terrorism and Strengthening connectivity.

This decision was taken during the meeting of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Speaker of Russian State Duma Mr. Volodin Viacheslav Victrovich, which took place on the sidelines of the 4thMeeting of the Speakers of Eurasian Countries Parliaments being held in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, said a press release received here.

This decision was taken in wake of the worsening situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)and India's non-responsive attitude towards international community to address that situation.

Asad Qaiser briefed Russian Counterpart on the unprecedented clampdown in the IOJ&K for more than last fifty days which has caused scarcity of food and medical items.

The Russian Speaker expressed concern over the prevalent situation in Kashmir saying that further aggravation of this situation would be a human catastrophe. Later, Asad Qaiser metSpeaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Mustafa Sentop and Speaker of the Majlis Ash Shura of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on sidelines of the conference.

Speaker Mustafa Sentop while talking to Asad Qaiser expressed concern over the massive human rights violation in the Indian Occupied Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

He assured Turkey's all support to the just struggle of Kashmir for self-determination. He expressed serious concern over the serious human rights violations in IOK and called for immediate redressal of the situation.

Asad Qaiser briefed him on the unprecedented curfew in the IOJ&K for more than last fifty days which has caused scarcity of food and medical items.

The Turkish Speaker said that his government and parliament was ready to extend all kinds of support to Pakistan to bring down the tensions between India and Pakistan.

He said that it was in that spirit that the Turkish President immediately called the Prime Minister Imran Khan after August 5 unilateral decision of India.

Asad Qaiser urged that Turkish Parliament may also pass a resolution in support of Kashmir in order to raise the morale of the Kashmiri people.

The Turkish Speaker assured that he would do everything in his domain to highlight this important issue in his Parliament as well as other regional and international parliamentary assemblies.

The two sides also agreed to establish Joint Parliamentary Commission to discuss the bilateral issues and to devise collective strategies for mutual benefit and common development.

Asad Qaiser in meeting with Speaker Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammad Alsheikh raised the issue of IOK during the meeting and said that Indian atrocities in the occupied territory had made the life of millions of Kashmiris miserable.

The Saudi Speaker expressed concern over the gross human rights violations in the IOJ&K and said that Pakistan may immediately organize a conference on Kashmir at government or parliamentary levels and invite representatives of brotherly countries of the region and beyond to brief them on the situation in IOK so that collective roadmap could be devised for tackling the Indian aggression. Since the meeting was arranged upon request from the Saudi side, therefore, the Saudi Speaker thanked Asad Qaiser for taking out time for the meeting.

Asad Qaiser termed Saudi Arabia as second home to millions of Pakistanis. He added that the recent visit of the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad Bin Salman provided further impetus to the bilateral state of affairs between the two countries.

The Saudi Speaker also invited Asad Qaiser to lead a parliamentary delegation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to further enhance the existing brotherly ties between the two countries.

He said that a Memorandum of Understanding between the two Parliaments also needed to be agreed and singed so that issues like Kashmir could be addressed mutually.