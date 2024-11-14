Open Menu

Pakistan, Russia Call For Enhanced Coordination Among Regional Countries For Peaceful Afghanistan

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 09:44 PM

Pakistan and Russia on Thursday called for enhanced coordination among the regional countries for a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Pakistan and Russia on Thursday called for enhanced coordination among the regional countries for a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.

Th Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation on Afghanistan, Ambassador Zamir Kabulov paid a day long visit to Pakistan.

He called on Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch and later had detailed discussions with Additional Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia), Ambassador Ahmad Naseem Warraich.

The two sides exchanged views on relations with Afghanistan and called for enhanced coordination among the regional countries for a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan. They also agreed to remain engaged towards this end.

