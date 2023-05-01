Pakistan, Russia commemorate 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Pakistan and the Russian Federation on Monday commemorated the 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations.

To mark this milestone occasion, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov exchanged letters of felicitations.

According to Foreign Office, Pakistan and Russia enjoy close, multidimensional relations based on mutual goodwill and trust. Bilateral ties are marked by cooperation in diverse areas, including economic, energy and security.

The two countries also consult at various multilateral fora on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Russia were established on May 1, 1948.