Pakistan, Russia Discuss Expansion Of Bilateral Connectivity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Legahri and Russian Minister for Transport Mr. Roman Starovoyt, in a meeting held here Tuesday, positively assessed the prospects of expanding bilateral connectivity which would not only benefit Pakistan and Russia but also the entire region.

Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari is on a visit to Moscow to co-chair the 9th session of Pakistan-Russia IGC, said a press release.

Sardar Awais Legahri appreciated the growing level of cooperation between Pakistan and Russia.

The two sides took stock of all bilateral cooperation projects in the transport sector including road, rail and air, it further said. Both sides agreed to continue contacts and enhance cooperation.

Awais Legahri also invited Russian minister Starovoyt to visit Pakistan.

