Pakistan, Russia Eye Stronger Cultural Cooperation
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Pakistan and Russia have reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation in the fields of culture and heritage during a meeting between Educational and Cultural Attache, Embassy of the Russian Federation, Ms. Alina Kolesnikova and Honorary Advisor to the Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, Syed Usman Tahir.
The meeting, held at the minister's office, revolved around exploring new avenues of partnership, with both sides stressing the importance of cultural exchange programmes and joint initiatives to promote shared human values, civilizational ties, and people-to-people connectivity.
During the discussion, the two sides highlighted the centuries-old civilizational links that connect the peoples of Pakistan and Russia.
Syed Usman Tahir underscored Pakistan’s commitment to promoting intercultural dialogue, stressing that such initiatives not only strengthen bilateral relations but also encourage people-to-people connectivity.
He assured the Russian side of Pakistan’s readiness to facilitate cultural events and exhibitions that highlight Russia’s rich artistic and intellectual traditions for the Pakistani audience.
Ms. Kolesnikova expressed Russia’s keen interest in expanding collaboration in the cultural sector, particularly through heritage promotion and performing arts. She appreciated Pakistan’s diverse cultural landscape and reaffirmed Russia’s willingness to work closely with the National Heritage and Culture Division to foster deeper understanding and cooperation in the years ahead.
The Russian Attache also noted that the recent visit of Pakistan’s Minister for Culture to Russia would pave the way for enhanced cooperation in the fields of culture and heritage, marking a new chapter in bilateral cultural diplomacy.
