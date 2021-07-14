UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Russia FMs Agree To Strengthen Ties In Multiple Spheres

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 04:08 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday expressed commitment to strengthen bilateral relations in all spheres of cooperatio

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday expressed commitment to strengthen bilateral relations in all spheres of cooperation.

In a meeting held on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Dushanbe, the two sides reviewed the implementation status of the decisions taken during Russian foreign minister's visit to Pakistan in April 2021.

It was agreed to work closely to further strengthen bilateral relations in all spheres, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The regional security situation, particularly Afghanistan also came under discussion.

Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed his Russian counterpart on Pakistan's constructive approach towards the Afghan peace process.

Reiterating continued support, FM Qureshi emphasized close coordination between the two countries to help achieve negotiated political settlement.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to remain in contact for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

