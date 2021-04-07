Pakistan, Russia FMs lead delegation-level talks in Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The foreign ministers of Pakistan and Russia on Wednesday held delegation-level talks focusing on entire gamut of bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov led their respective sides and discussed matters pertaining to regional and international importance.

This is the first visit of a Russian foreign minister to Pakistan in nine years.

The two foreign ministers will later also hold a joint press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

Earlier, the Russian foreign minister planted a sapling in the lawns of MoFA.

Foreign Minister Lavrov will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.