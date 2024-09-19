Open Menu

Pakistan, Russia For Enhanced Trade, Economic Cooperation, Regional Connectivity

Published September 19, 2024

Pakistan, Russia for enhanced trade, economic cooperation, regional connectivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Pakistan and Russia on Thursday reiterated their commitment to expanding trade and economic ties, besides enhancing regional connectivity to strengthen bilateral relations.

In a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and visiting Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, who along with members of his delegation called on the president, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, both sides underscored the importance of fostering mutually beneficial cooperation in key sectors such as agriculture, food security, business, education, railways, science and technology, besides promoting stronger people-to-people connections, according to a President House press release.

Welcoming the Russian deputy prime minister, the president stressed the importance of exploring possibilities for barter trade, in addition to improving connectivity to strengthen economic relations between the two nations.

He called for easing visa regulations and increasing connectivity through railways and direct flights to facilitate and enhance people-to-people and business-to-business contacts.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that there was great scope to increase bilateral cooperation in the agriculture sector.

It was emphasised that there was enormous potential to undertake joint ventures in the agricultural sector for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

It was also informed that a 75-member business delegation from Pakistan would visit Russia in October to explore avenues for business and economic cooperation.

Alexei Overchuk said that Russia was looking forward to improving cooperation with Pakistan in food security, science and technology, education, connectivity and railways.

He stated that the upcoming visit of the Russian Prime Minister to Pakistan, in October, would provide another opportunity to further strengthen bilateral relations. He further said that Russia had tremendous respect for all religions and Muslim culture, and had condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, Pakistan People’s Party CHairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Minister of Energy (Power and Petroleum Divisions) Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister of Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Senator Sherry Rehman, and senior government officials were also present during the meeting.

