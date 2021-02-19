(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said both Pakistan and Russia had convergence of views on matters of mutual interest, including an inclusive political settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister was talking to Russian President's Special Envoy for Afghanistan Ambassador Zamir Kabulov, who called on him here.

The exchange of views covered recent developments especially with regard to the Afghan peace process, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi welcomed Ambassador Zamir Kabulov and conveyed thee best wishes for Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

He underlined that Pakistan had consistently supported the Afghan peace process. He highlighted Pakistan's facilitation of the US-Taliban Peace Agreement and subsequent commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations.

The foreign minister expressed the hope that the Intra-Afghan Negotiations would lead to the desired objective of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

He underlined the importance of regional consultations and appreciated the role of Four Party Talks in support of the Afghan peace process.