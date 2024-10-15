Pakistan-Russia Joint Exercise Druzhba-VII commences at NCTC Pabbi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Pakistan-Russia Joint Exercise Druzhba-VII which is the 7th bilateral joint exercise in Counter Terrorism domain between the Armies of Pakistan and Russia has commenced at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC).

The two weeks long exercise commenced on October 13 at National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi with participation of Light Commando Troops of Pakistan Army and Russian Military Contingent, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Commandant National Counter Terrorism Centre graced the opening ceremony of the exercise as a chief guest.

The exercise is aimed at refining professional skills through joint training besides harnessing the historic military to military relations among the friendly countries.

The participating troops are looking forward to benefit from mutual expertise and experience.