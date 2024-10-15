Open Menu

Pakistan-Russia Joint Exercise Druzhba-VII Commences At NCTC Pabbi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Pakistan-Russia Joint Exercise Druzhba-VII commences at NCTC Pabbi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Pakistan-Russia Joint Exercise Druzhba-VII which is the 7th bilateral joint exercise in Counter Terrorism domain between the Armies of Pakistan and Russia has commenced at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC).

The two weeks long exercise commenced on October 13 at National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi with participation of Light Commando Troops of Pakistan Army and Russian Military Contingent, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Commandant National Counter Terrorism Centre graced the opening ceremony of the exercise as a chief guest.

The exercise is aimed at refining professional skills through joint training besides harnessing the historic military to military relations among the friendly countries.

The participating troops are looking forward to benefit from mutual expertise and experience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Russia ISPR October From

Recent Stories

Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigat ..

Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs ..

Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s dir ..

Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..

15 hours ago
 French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake ..

French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial

15 hours ago
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of pro ..

Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan

15 hours ago
 Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania

Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania

15 hours ago
 Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: P ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

15 hours ago
 Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, ..

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, vehicles

15 hours ago
 Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural ..

Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural women

15 hours ago
 Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: ..

Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: CM

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan