Pakistan, Russia NSAs meet in Moscow; review bilateral ties amid in-depth discussions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday met with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev to review the whole gamut of Pak-Russia relations and held in-depth discussions on regional as well as international issues particularly Afghanistan situation.

The NSA visited Moscow along with a six-member delegation, on the invitation of Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, Nikolai Patrushev, said a media release here received.

He held delegation level talks with his Russian counterpart.

During the NSA's interaction, in the bilateral domain, matters of mutual interest including cooperation in economic, energy, defence, counter-terrorism, counter-narcotics, and information and cyber security came under discussion.

The two sides discussed the situation in Afghanistan at length and resolved to support all efforts to bring lasting peace in Afghanistan.

They expressed grave concern over the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and urged the need for practical steps by the international community to avert the impending situation.

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the trajectory of their bilateral relations and agreed to remain engaged on all matters of mutual importance.