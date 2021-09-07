Pakistan, Russia Prioritize Joint Gas Project But Have Other Ideas on Table- Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Russia and Pakistan have various energy projects on the table, but they are only at early stages, as the sides prefer to focus now on the joint gas pipeline, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan told Sputnik in an interview.

The prospective Pakistan Stream gas project was signed into existence by Moscow and Islamabad in 2015. With the construction yet to begin, the pipeline is designed to cross Pakistan from south to north and ultimately connect to a larger prospective gas line connecting Turkemistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India (TAPI).

"There are [other energy projects] under discussion, but these are the early stages, the various ideas on the table. Right now, the two governments have focused on the pipeline project. The other projects are being discussed but this remains a priority. Once it rolls out other things will fall in place," Khan said.

Pakistan seeks to build up cooperation with Russian companies, especially in the energy sector, due to their technical competence and global recognition, the ambassador said.

"What we feel, frankly speaking, is that we want to tap in to Russian investment because, particularly in the energy, metallurgy, mining, all these sectors, Russian companies are the best. I mean, they're top with wide international experience, technical competence, expertise. We want to tap in bringing greater Russian investment," Khan said.

Due to Russia businesses' historically limited presence in South East Asia, Pakistan makes efforts to raise awareness and channel more understanding and knowledge about the region to them, the ambassador said. He expects that large projects such as the Pakistan Stream will incite interest and attract more Russian companies to invest in Pakistan.

"What I can tell you, broadly speaking, is that we are we are optimistic about the direction of our economic relations with Russia," he added.