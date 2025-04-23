Pakistan, Russia Reaffirm Commitment To Further Strengthen Ties
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Special Secretary, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan on Thursday met with the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Ambassador Andrey Rudenko, for the sixth round of Pakistan-Russia Bilateral Political Consultations here.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory.
They also reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties, a statement issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson said.
Recent Stories
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal expresses sorrow over losses in GB due to rains4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to further strengthen ties4 minutes ago
-
Zero Load-shedding being observed across IESCO’s regions: Spokesperson4 minutes ago
-
Revenue court held to address public issues4 minutes ago
-
IBCC launches annual report 2024: A milestone in educational transformation and digital innovation4 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination drive reaches 350,000 children in Rawalpindi4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan fully prepared to counter any aggression: Azma14 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates Miyawaki forest plantation14 minutes ago
-
DIG Larkana visits Ziauddin Hospital, meets injured police officers24 minutes ago
-
GCWUS welcomes PM Youth Program Focal Person24 minutes ago
-
DC reviews facilities, development work at BHU24 minutes ago
-
Japan hands over upgraded water treatment plant to Faisalabad, tripling city's supply capacity34 minutes ago