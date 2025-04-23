Open Menu

Pakistan, Russia Reaffirm Commitment To Further Strengthen Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Special Secretary, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan on Thursday met with the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Ambassador Andrey Rudenko, for the sixth round of Pakistan-Russia Bilateral Political Consultations here.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties, a statement issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson said.

