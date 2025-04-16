Open Menu

Pakistan, Russia Reaffirm Commitment To Strategic Stability At 15th Consultative Group Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 11:54 PM

Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to strategic stability at 15th Consultative Group meeting

Pakistan and Russia held the 15th round of the Consultative Group on Strategic Stability here on Wednesday, reaffirming their shared commitment to international security and arms control

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Pakistan and Russia held the 15th round of the Consultative Group on Strategic Stability here on Wednesday, reaffirming their shared commitment to international security and arms control.

The meeting was led by Additional Foreign Secretary (Arms Control & Disarmament) Tahir Andrabi and Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs S.A. Ryabkov, a news release said.

The two delegations engaged in comprehensive discussions covering regional and global stability, arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation.

Officials from both sides also deliberated on key issues concerning the First Committee of the UN General Assembly, the Conference on Disarmament, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), and the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC).

Emerging global security challenges, including the militarization of space, international information security, and the defense implications of artificial intelligence, were also on the agenda.

The meeting concluded with both parties expressing satisfaction over the convergence of views on a wide range of topics.

They agreed to maintain close coordination on strategic matters through bilateral engagements and collaboration at multilateral forums.

It was mutually decided that the 16th round of the Consultative Group will be hosted in Moscow in 2026.

Recent Stories

South Asia to grow 6.5% in 2025, as global growth ..

South Asia to grow 6.5% in 2025, as global growth slumps to 2.3%: UN trade agenc ..

1 minute ago
 PMLN politically divide Malakand division in two p ..

PMLN politically divide Malakand division in two parts

2 minutes ago
 Inter Milan v Bayern Munich Champions League start ..

Inter Milan v Bayern Munich Champions League starting line-ups

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to strategic ..

Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to strategic stability at 15th Consultative ..

2 minutes ago
 Zverev joins Shelton in Munich ATP quarters

Zverev joins Shelton in Munich ATP quarters

2 minutes ago
 Temporary tariff pause mitigates trade contraction ..

Temporary tariff pause mitigates trade contraction, but strong downside risks pe ..

26 minutes ago
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President, COO of ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President, COO of Crypto.com

26 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal Chiniot ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal Chiniot directs crack downs on encroac ..

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan has taken off towards Progress: Federal M ..

Pakistan has taken off towards Progress: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affa ..

23 minutes ago
 Govt schools transformed into quality educational ..

Govt schools transformed into quality educational institutions; says Raja Hanif

28 minutes ago
 Govt. embarks on development path: Ikhtiar Wali

Govt. embarks on development path: Ikhtiar Wali

28 minutes ago
 Fawad Ali reflects on debut, Journey from Talent H ..

Fawad Ali reflects on debut, Journey from Talent Hunt to PSL

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan