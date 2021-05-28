Pakistan-Russia sign protocol to Inter Government Agreement

Pakistan's Ambassador to Russian Federation, Mr Shafqat Ali Khan Friday signed the Protocol to the Inter Governmental Agreement (IGA) along with Nikolai Shulginov, Minister for Energy, Russian Federation in Moscow

The IGA has been updated as a Protocol to reflect the utilization of GIDC and continued partnership with Russia to build the project, said a press release issued here.

This has happened after successful negotiations conducted between Pakistan's Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) and Russian Ministry of Energy.

Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline (SPV) to be set up within 60 days of this signing, to implement the project.

It has been renamed as Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project.

Pakistan Russia Inter Governmental Agreement (IGA) on North South Gas pipeline was signed between both countries in 2015 but was not implemented.

The Project has been delayed since 2015 years with no headway.

It is a Flagship Pakistan Russian energy project which will enhance bilateral cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector between both countries and huge technological uplift and employment opportunities to local companies in Pakistan.