UrduPoint.com

Pakistan-Russia Special Forces' Practice Joint Counter Terrorism Operations At Druzhba-VI Drill

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 09:54 PM

Pakistan-Russia Special Forces' practice Joint Counter Terrorism Operations at Druzhba-VI drill

The closing Ceremony of Exercise Druzhba-VI was held at Molkino Training Area, Krasnodar, Russia, where senior officials from Russia and Pakistan were present on the occasion

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The closing Ceremony of Exercise Druzhba-VI was held at Molkino Training Area, Krasnodar, Russia, where senior officials from Russia and Pakistan were present on the occasion.

The two weeks long exercise (28 September to 9 October) was aimed at learning from mutual experience in Counter Terrorism domain with a view to learn and adopt best practices, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received.

The Special Forces of Russia and Pakistan practiced various drills involved in Joint Counter Terrorism Operations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Russia ISPR Krasnodar September October Media From Best

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed meets with Turkmen President, at ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets with Turkmen President, attends signing of agreements, M ..

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture, DP World sign MoU to work together ..

Dubai Culture, DP World sign MoU to work together to boost Dubai&#039;s cultural ..

26 minutes ago
 SFA to organize seminars to educate traders about ..

SFA to organize seminars to educate traders about process of obtaining license . ..

3 minutes ago
 Czech billionaire PM wins vote but falls short of ..

Czech billionaire PM wins vote but falls short of majority

3 minutes ago
 Ashra "Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH)" starts

Ashra "Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH)" starts

3 minutes ago
 China' Xi Warns Against Any Foreign Interference i ..

China' Xi Warns Against Any Foreign Interference in Taiwan Issue

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.