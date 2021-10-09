Pakistan-Russia Special Forces' practice Joint Counter Terrorism Operations at Druzhba-VI drill

The closing Ceremony of Exercise Druzhba-VI was held at Molkino Training Area, Krasnodar, Russia, where senior officials from Russia and Pakistan were present on the occasion

The two weeks long exercise (28 September to 9 October) was aimed at learning from mutual experience in Counter Terrorism domain with a view to learn and adopt best practices, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received.

The Special Forces of Russia and Pakistan practiced various drills involved in Joint Counter Terrorism Operations.