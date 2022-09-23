Pakistan, Russia Still Must Formulate Framework on Gas Pipeline - Information Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Pakistan and Russia must still formulate a framework on the construction of a gas pipeline, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb told reporters in response to a question by a Sputnik correspondent on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"That was raised when the (Pakistani) Prime Minister (Shehbaz Sharif) was there for the SCO meeting by (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin, we still have a working group and we still have to formulate a framework and also the details in that working group," Aurangzeb said on the sidelines of the UNGA High-Level Week on Thursday.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on September 15 told reporters Putin and Sharif at the SCO summit discussed the construction of the Russia-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan gas pipeline. He also said Russia will work out the possibility of supplying LNG to Pakistan.