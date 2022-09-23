UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Russia Still Must Formulate Framework On Gas Pipeline - Information Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Pakistan, Russia Still Must Formulate Framework on Gas Pipeline - Information Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Pakistan and Russia must still formulate a framework on the construction of a gas pipeline, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb told reporters in response to a question by a Sputnik correspondent on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"That was raised when the (Pakistani) Prime Minister (Shehbaz Sharif) was there for the SCO meeting by (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin, we still have a working group and we still have to formulate a framework and also the details in that working group," Aurangzeb said on the sidelines of the UNGA High-Level Week on Thursday.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on September 15 told reporters Putin and Sharif at the SCO summit discussed the construction of the Russia-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan gas pipeline. He also said Russia will work out the possibility of supplying LNG to Pakistan.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister United Nations Information Minister Russia Maryam Aurangzeb Vladimir Putin September Gas Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advan ..

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advanced Semiconductors, Poses Nati ..

4 hours ago
 At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syri ..

At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syria

4 hours ago
 Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship ..

Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship

4 hours ago
 Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomina ..

Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomination to Senate - White House

4 hours ago
 US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Desp ..

US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Despite Fed Rate Hikes - Yellen

4 hours ago
 Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment ..

Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment to Help Ukraine - Pentagon

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.