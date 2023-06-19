Pakistan, Russia to hold 5th round of Bilateral Political Consultations

Pakistan and the Russian Federation will hold the 5th round of Bilateral Political Consultations here on Tuesday The Russian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko will visit Islamabad on June 20-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan and the Russian Federation will hold the 5th round of Bilateral Political Consultations here on Tuesday The Russian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko will visit Islamabad on June 20-21.

Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan will lead the Pakistan delegation.

The two sides will review the state of bilateral relations, identify areas of mutual interest for further cooperation, and exchange views on important regional and global developments.

Pakistan and Russia enjoy friendly relations marked by mutual respect, trust and understanding. The two countries are commemorating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.