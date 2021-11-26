Pakistan, Russia to Sign Statutory Documents for Pipeline Construction By Jan 31 - Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Pakistan and Russia will sign statutory documents of the Special Purpose Company (SPC) for the construction of the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline by January 31, the Pakistani embassy in Moscow said on Friday.

"Pakistan and Russia further agreed to develop and sign the Facilitation Agreement for the "Pakistan Stream" gas pipeline by February 15, 2022 and to sign statutory documents of the Special Purpose Company (SPC) for the construction of the "Pakistan Stream" gas pipeline by January 31, 2022," the embassy said in a press release.