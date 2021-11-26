UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Russia To Sign Statutory Documents For Pipeline Construction By Jan 31 - Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

Pakistan, Russia to Sign Statutory Documents for Pipeline Construction By Jan 31 - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Pakistan and Russia will sign statutory documents of the Special Purpose Company (SPC) for the construction of the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline by January 31, the Pakistani embassy in Moscow said on Friday.

"Pakistan and Russia further agreed to develop and sign the Facilitation Agreement for the "Pakistan Stream" gas pipeline by February 15, 2022 and to sign statutory documents of the Special Purpose Company (SPC) for the construction of the "Pakistan Stream" gas pipeline by January 31, 2022," the embassy said in a press release.

Related Topics

Pakistan Moscow Russia Company January February Gas Agreement

Recent Stories

Belarus Ready to Do Everything for Migrants - Luka ..

Belarus Ready to Do Everything for Migrants - Lukashenko

20 minutes ago
 Farrukh assails Sethi for inciting violence in nam ..

Farrukh assails Sethi for inciting violence in name of journalism

20 minutes ago
 SAWIE addresses climate change crisis through clim ..

SAWIE addresses climate change crisis through climate-smart agriculture using di ..

20 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Khan directs SNGPL to address low gas p ..

CM Mahmood Khan directs SNGPL to address low gas pressure issue on urgent basis

20 minutes ago
 New Zealand 72-0 at tea against Indian spin onslau ..

New Zealand 72-0 at tea against Indian spin onslaught

20 minutes ago
 UK Hopes France Will Reconsider Canceling Meeting ..

UK Hopes France Will Reconsider Canceling Meeting on Migrant Channel Crossing

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.