Pakistan-Russia Trade Likely Impacted by COVID, Islamabad Seeks to Ramp It Up - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Trade between Russia and Pakistan has likely taken a dive due to the coronavirus outbreak, but Islamabad remains determine to boost it after the crisis is over, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan told Sputnik in an interview.

"Of course, the COVID is going to impact the global trade and the bilateral trade [between Pakistan and Russia] also, but so far, we are in the process of assessing the situation," Khan said.

The diplomat, however, refrained from giving exact figures.

"The important thing is that there is there is a lot of seriousness on the two sides to promote the trade. So far, the volume is not commensurable with this true potential, but we are working on it and as soon as these extraordinary challenges posed by COVID subside we have a plan of ensuring greater interaction between businessmen.

We think there is some there are some low-hanging fruits for both countries to achieve by ramping up our bilateral trade," Khan said.

According to the diplomat, the Pakistani and Russian governments can facilitate trade through addressing legal issues, simplifying procedures and encouraging businesses in both countries.

"We think that Russian market offers a lot of opportunities to Pakistani business and, similarly, Pakistan is a huge market and we would continue to work with the attracting more Russian businessmen and investors to visit Pakistan and explore our market," he added.

He said that the embassy also stood ready to assist in boosting business ties through organizing visits, seminars, and exhibitions once the COVID-19 crisis settles.