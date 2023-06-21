Pakistan-Russia Trade Up by 34% to $760.5Mln in Past 11 Months - Commerce Minister

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The total trade between Pakistan and Russia increased by 34% to $760.5 million from July 2022 to May 2023 year-on-year, Pakistani Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar told Sputnik.

"The total bilateral trade between Pakistan and Russia stood at $760.5 million in year 2022-23 (July-May), up from $567.

5 million in the corresponding period of previous year," Qamar said.

Therefore, the growth amounted to 34% or $193 million.

The Pakistani commerce minister expressed the view that trading in US Dollars was "very difficult" for Russia due to Western sanctions, but added that "there would be other ways."

"This is not government-to-government dealings, but private sector dealings. They may be dealing in any Currency," Qamar told Sputnik.