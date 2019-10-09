UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Russian Can Enhance Trade Relations : Diplomat

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 06:48 PM

Pakistan, Russian can enhance trade relations : Diplomat

Russian Trade Representative Yury Kozlov has said that bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Russia is far less than their potentials

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) Russian Trade Representative Yury Kozlov has said that bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Russia is far less than their potentials.He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.Russian Trade Representative said that he is having regular meetings with Pakistani business community to develop more business interaction between the two countries."We need to enhance cooperation with each other in order to increase the two-way trade.

There is traditional trade culture between both the countries for the years as trade of same four items is going on. There is a need to explore more sectors forTrade", he added.He said that Russian businessmen are keen to develop cooperation in trade and investment with their Pakistani counterparts.

He invited the LCCI office-bearers to attend 6th session of Pak-Russia IGC (Inter Governmental Commission) that is to be held in December at Islamabad.LCCI President Irfan Iqbal suggested establishment of a head office of Russian Trade Representative in Lahore as in Karachi and Islamabad.

He said that Punjab is a major province of Pakistan and has a lot more potential of trade in so many sectors. He emphasized on joint Venture and invest in Fruit Pulp Processing sector as Pakistan is an agrarian country and Punjab has huge scope of investment in this sector.Speaking on the occasion, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that other than private to private contacts, the governments of both our countries are also establishing close ties with each other that is a good sign.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Business Punjab Russia Same December Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

Nearly 10 million Chinese customers book 5G networ ..

2 minutes ago

One third of health problems linked to stress, anx ..

2 minutes ago

Power suspension schedule for Thursday in Islamaba ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry demands ..

2 minutes ago

PBIF Terms Demand Deficit Resulting In Massive Une ..

8 minutes ago

Power price raised by Rs1.78 per unit for October

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.