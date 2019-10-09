Pakistan, Russian can enhance trade relations : Diplomat

(@imziishan)

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) Russian Trade Representative Yury Kozlov has said that bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Russia is far less than their potentials.He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.Russian Trade Representative said that he is having regular meetings with Pakistani business community to develop more business interaction between the two countries."We need to enhance cooperation with each other in order to increase the two-way trade.

There is traditional trade culture between both the countries for the years as trade of same four items is going on. There is a need to explore more sectors forTrade", he added.He said that Russian businessmen are keen to develop cooperation in trade and investment with their Pakistani counterparts.

He invited the LCCI office-bearers to attend 6th session of Pak-Russia IGC (Inter Governmental Commission) that is to be held in December at Islamabad.LCCI President Irfan Iqbal suggested establishment of a head office of Russian Trade Representative in Lahore as in Karachi and Islamabad.

He said that Punjab is a major province of Pakistan and has a lot more potential of trade in so many sectors. He emphasized on joint Venture and invest in Fruit Pulp Processing sector as Pakistan is an agrarian country and Punjab has huge scope of investment in this sector.Speaking on the occasion, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that other than private to private contacts, the governments of both our countries are also establishing close ties with each other that is a good sign.