Pakistan, Russian Experts To Discuss Revival Of Steel Mill Next Week: Murad Shah

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that efforts to revive Pakistan Steel Mill are making progress as an online meeting is scheduled for next week between Pakistani experts and representatives from Russia, which will be followed by an on-site visit from a Russian delegation to the Steel Mill

This development was discussed during a meeting between CM Syed Murad Ali Shah and Russian Ambassador Albert Khorev, who visited him at the Chief Minister's House on Monday.

CM Shah was accompanied by his Secretary, Raheem Shaikh, while the Russian Ambassador was joined by Russian Consul General Andrey Fedorov, Third Secretary Pavel Iamanov, and Attache Ekaterina Zhigach.

At the start of the meeting, CM Shah emphasised the historical importance of the Pakistan Steel Mill, which was established in Karachi in 1974 with assistance from the Russian government during Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s tenure. He added, “The Steel Mill was a gift from Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and has provided employment to people from across Pakistan.” He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party has a strong commitment to the mill's revival.

According to the Russian Ambassador, the upcoming online meeting will involve discussions on the technical aspects of the project, including participation from a representative of the Sindh Industries Department.

Following this, the Russian delegation will visit the Steel Mill for further assessments. The CM and Ambassador Khorev agreed that a modern plant will be installed to replace the outdated infrastructure, with hopes that this revival will restore employment for its workers.

CM Shah and Ambassador Khorev discussed potential investment opportunities in Sindh.

The ambassador expressed interest from Russian companies in investing in Karachi’s public transportation, specifically by introducing electric buses. CM Shah instructed Secretary Raheem Shaikh to coordinate with the Transport Department for necessary collaboration on this initiative.

Ambassador Khorev also expressed a desire to establish Russian cultural centers in various cities within Sindh to promote art, music, and language, thereby strengthening cultural ties between Russia and Pakistan. CM Shah assured him that the Culture Department would coordinate with the Russian Consulate in Karachi.

