Pakistan, Rwanda agree to strengthen trade, cultural ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Pakistan and Rwanda on Tuesday agreed to strengthen bilateral relationships in diverse areas including trade, investment and cultural exchanges.

The bilateral relations were discussed in a meeting between Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Kalinda François-Xavier, President of Senate of the Republic of Rwanda here.

The foreign minister assured the visiting dignitary to bolster relations with Rwanda as part of Pakistan's Engage Africa Policy.