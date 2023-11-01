Pakistan, Rwanda for stronger political, economic, trade ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Pakistan and Rwanda on Wednesday reiterated the desire to strengthen political, economic and trade relations for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Both sides also underscored the need to increase economic and commercial cooperation.

This was discussed at a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and President of Senate of Rwanda Dr Kalinda Francois-Xavier, who along with the members of his delegation called on the president at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Talking to the delegation, the president said that Pakistan wanted to further cement its friendly ties with Rwanda and expressed satisfaction over the fact that both countries were cooperating with each other at the regional and international fora.

He said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Rwanda and wanted to maximize bilateral trade to its true potential.

He informed the delegation that Pakistan was organizing the 4th Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference and Single Country Exhibition in January 2024 in Cairo.

He expressed the hope that Rwandan businessmen would also participate in the event to explore new business avenues between the two friendly countries.

The president highlighted the Israeli atrocities against innocent Palestinians and called for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further destruction and bloodshed in Gaza.

The delegation thanked the president for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to it during its stay in Pakistan.

President of the Senate of Rwanda Dr Kalinda Francois-Xavier said that both countries enjoyed excellent relations and stressed the need to reinforce bilateral ties.

He said that Rwanda considered Pakistan a great partner and wanted to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Dr Kalinda Francois-Xavier informed the president that Rwanda was considering to open its embassy in Islamabad.