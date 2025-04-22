Pakistan, Rwanda Pledge To Strengthen Ties In Defence, Trade, And Peacekeeping
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 07:27 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Pakistan and Rwanda agreed to enhance cooperation in defence, trade, investment, and education during a meeting between Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Rwanda’s Foreign Minister Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe here on Tuesday.
Defence Minister Asif emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to deepening ties with Rwanda, stating, "Pakistan greatly values the friendly relations with Rwanda and will continue to strengthen cooperation within regional and international organizations.
"
He highlighted both nations' shared dedication to global peace, noting their roles as top contributors to UN peacekeeping missions.
Nduhungirehe praised Pakistan’s efforts in conflict resolution, particularly as a non-permanent UN Security Council member, saying, "Pakistan has played a significant role in seeking solutions to African conflicts."
The discussions also covered collaboration in trade and investment, with both sides agreeing to expand bilateral engagements.
