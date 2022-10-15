Pakistan' s major bilateral, multilateral development partners discuss floods issue

(@Abdulla99267510)

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has represented Pakistani delegation before the high-level discussion in Washington.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 15th, 2022) A high-level round table on Pakistan's Floods: Impact and Response was held in Washington.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar led the Pakistani delegation.

It was attended by all major bilateral and multilateral development partners and donors.

Initial findings of Pakistan's post disaster need assessment jointly prepared by the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, the UNDP, EU and government of Pakistan were presented in the roundtable.

In his concluding remarks, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar emphasized the need to provide adequate support to Pakistan to meet the challenges of recovery and rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar met with IMF's Director for middle East and Central Asia Department Jihad Azour in Washington and discussed implementation of IMF program.

The IMF Director sympathized for the losses caused by the floods and assured of IMF's support.

The US Assistant Secretaries Ramin Toloui and Donald Lu also called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and assured continued US support for Pakistan's relief and recovery efforts.

Finance Minister also held a meeting with CEO Saudi Fund for Development Sultan Abdul Rehman Al Murshid in Washington.

The Finance Minister conveyed Pakistan's deep gratitude for the support provided by Saudi Arabia to Pakistan at all times and welcomed the forthcoming visit of Saudi Fund for Development's team to Pakistan.

The CEO of the fund assured continued support to Pakistan