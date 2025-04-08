Open Menu

Pakistan, SA Discuss Enhanced Cooperation In Energy, Mineral Sectors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 10:40 PM

A high-level Saudi delegation led by Abdulrahman Al-Belushi, Deputy Minister for Mining and Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Tuesday, discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy and mineral sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A high-level Saudi delegation led by Abdulrahman Al-Belushi, Deputy Minister for Mining and Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Tuesday, discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy and mineral sectors.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025. Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan was also in attendance.

Both sides explored avenues to deepen collaboration in Pakistan’s oil, gas, and mining industries.

Ali Pervaiz Malik highlighted the country’s vast untapped potential in the mineral and energy sectors and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting foreign investors through a transparent and investor-friendly policy framework.

The Saudi Deputy Minister praised the successful organization of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum and suggested it be held annually.

The Minister confirmed that Pakistan has already committed to making the forum a yearly event to promote investment and international cooperation.

During the meeting, Abdullah Al Shamrani, CEO of the Saudi Geological Survey, extended an invitation to the Geological Survey of Pakistan to visit Saudi Arabia for knowledge-sharing and technological collaboration.

The Saudi delegation expressed a strong interest in exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan’s energy and mineral sectors. Discussions also covered potential joint ventures, technology transfer, and capacity-building initiatives aimed at improving resource extraction and promoting sustainable development.

Pervaiz Malik emphasized the strength of Pakistan’s longstanding ties with Saudi Arabia and welcomed increased Saudi investment in the country’s energy and mining sectors.

He also appreciated the Saudi government’s ongoing support and assured full cooperation from Pakistani authorities to facilitate future partnerships.

