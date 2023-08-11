Pakistan saddened over loss of precious human lives due to floods in China; ready to provide utmost support: FO Spokesperson

Pakistan on Friday said it was saddened over the loss of precious human lives due to floods in China, and stood ready to provide utmost support and humanitarian assistance to China in the difficult hour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan on Friday said it was saddened over the loss of precious human lives due to floods in China, and stood ready to provide utmost support and humanitarian assistance to China in the difficult hour.

"We are deeply saddened to learn about the loss of precious human lives due to floods in China. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the affected people and the bereaved families," Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

"In this difficult time, Pakistan stands ready to provide utmost support and humanitarian assistance to China.

We are confident that led by the Chinese leadership, and due to strong will and conviction of the Chinese people, China would soon surmount this temporary difficulty," she maintained.

The spokesperson further stated that like China, Pakistan was also confronting the adverse impacts of climate change manifested in heat-waves, torrential rains and floods.

"Pakistan stands ready to work with China to achieve our shared objectives of mitigating climate change, and up-grading our respective capacity for disaster management and prevention," she added.