Pakistan safe for foreign investment: Moeed Yousaf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yousaf Wednesday said Pakistan is a safest country for foreign investment.

He said due to improved law and order situation, no terrorist activity occurred in any of the special economic zones.

He made these remarks during his meeting with Australian High Commissioner, Dr. Geoffrey Shaw here, said a press release.

The SAPM and the Australian envoy discussed Covid-19 situation and economic investment opportunities.

The Australian High Commissioner showed his interest in economic diplomacy between the two countries and developing a roadmap for the promotion of economic diplomacy between Pakistan and Australia.

He also emphasised the need to promote economic accessibility between the two friendly countries.

The SAPM mentioned that Pakistan wanted to be a hub of economic connectivity in order to provide the world with an "economic base" and investment opportunities.

Dr Moeed insisted that Pakistan should be brought out of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list.

He added that Pakistan had completed 21 out of 27 action items notified by the FATF.

"Pakistan now looks at economic issues instead of security matters. Pakistan does not want any kind of conflict in the region," Dr Moeed Yousaf said.

The international community, he said should call on India to stop conflicts in the region.

The world should support the independence movement of Kashmiris and should find a solution to the Kashmir issue as per the UNSC resolution, he added.

He underscored that Pakistan was not an insecure state at all.

It was the aim of the government to make Pakistan an economically secure state in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the SAPM said.