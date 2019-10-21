Pakistan safe for investment, Dr. Firdous tells Portuguese

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that Pakistan was a safe country for investment and had a great potential of recycling business

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that Pakistan was a safe country for investment and had a great potential of recycling business

Talking to business delegation from Portugal here, she added that by investment in recycling business, the Portuguese companies would not only make profit but would also help clean Pakistan.

The special assistant mentioned that Sialkot having highest per capita income was one of the most literate cities of Pakistan and potentially viable for economic activity, asserting that hand-made surgical instruments of Sialkot were best in the world.

Dr. Firdous urged the delegation to portray soft and real image of Pakistan abroad and also visit board of Investment that would guide the investors to explore new ways of enhancing business activity.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was encouraging investors and Pakistan's ranking on ease of doing business index was now improving. "We feel that now it is high time to go for industrialization," she said and opined that Pakistan could overcome the problems of its economy through wealth creation which could be generated through industrialization.

Dr. Firdous said that businessmen needed to identify the right areas for investment.

Praising the Soccer team of Portugal, she said it was a matter of honour for Pakistan that footballs used for World Cup were manufactured in Pakistan.