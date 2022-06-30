UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Safe, Peaceful Country For Investment: Danish Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Pakistan safe, peaceful country for investment: Danish envoy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Mrs. Lis Rosenholm said on Thursday that Pakistan is a safe and peaceful country for investment.

She was addressing a meeting of the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMEA) here.

She said that Denmark was ready to export modern technology for the textile sector of Pakistan, especially the knitwear sector to cut the cost of production and improve quality of products.

The ambassador said that joint ventures with large-scale Danish companies would be encouraged. She said that the aim of her visit to PHMEA was to promote bilateral trade relations between the two countries, adding that she would motivate the Danish business community to visit Pakistan.

Earlier, Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturing Association (North Zone) Mian Kashif Zia said that although many Danish companies were doing good business in Pakistan, both countries were reluctant to get benefits of trade opportunities.

He said that Pakistani textile products could secure good business in Danish markets. He also thanked Denmark for extending support to Pakistan for attaining the GSP plus status.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Visit Denmark Market Textile (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PHC to finalise guidelines for hospital emergency ..

PHC to finalise guidelines for hospital emergency departments

42 minutes ago
 PTI to challenge LHC's verdict for Punjab CM elect ..

PTI to challenge LHC's verdict for Punjab CM election before SC

53 minutes ago
 Hina Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanista ..

Hina Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Govt taking steps to remove all impediments to fac ..

Govt taking steps to remove all impediments to facilitate investors: PM

1 hour ago
 Babar, Rizwan and Afridi get top deals for white, ..

Babar, Rizwan and Afridi get top deals for white, red-ball cricket

1 hour ago
 Sindh Police to Bring Dua Zehra to Karachi for med ..

Sindh Police to Bring Dua Zehra to Karachi for medical examination

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.