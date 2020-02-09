UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Safe Place For Foreigners: Dr. Talat

Sun 09th February 2020 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :International Relations Expert Dr. Talat Wazarat Sunday said it is appreciable that Pakistan was welcoming international teams, which symbolizes that our country is a safe place for foreigners.

Talking to Radio he said Pakistan Army had rendered matchless sacrifices to sustain peace in the country.

Adding, our security forces successfully defeated the terrorists and eliminated the menace of terrorism from our soil.

Dr Talat said Pakistan became battle ground due to wrong decisions and policies of previous rulers.

It is a welcoming that Pakistan is regaining its lost prestige, he added.

He said India has envy against Pakistan's peaceful and soft image at international front.

The incumbent government is taking corrective measures to attract international investors, he said.

