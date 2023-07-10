Pakistan safe place for international games: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari on Sunday said that Pakistan is a safe place for International games.

Many foreign teams had played in Pakistani grounds due to peaceful environments and safe places, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about world cup venue issue with India, he said, we can also raise the question of security with neighbouring country. He said in some Indian places, there had been reports of riots. He made it clear that Pakistani players also need safety and security for playing cricket.

To a question, he said a number of international teams had played in Pakistan because the government provided them full security and a peaceful environment. Pakistan is a peaceful place for any international cricketing, he said.