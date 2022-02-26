Pakistan safest place for sports related activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Friday that Punjab government had taken exemplary steps during Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches and provided best recreational facilities to people.

According to official sources here, an arrangement was made to show match to journalists on the invitation of SACM and Lahore Qalandar Chief Executive Officer Atif Rana.

Hasaan Khawar said, "Journalists are the integral part of our society." Special Assistant said that prior to this families of police martyrs and children of SOS village were also invited in Gaddafi Stadium. He said that special directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had been followed in letter and spirit in connection with the matches of PSL.

He said, "Peaceful holding of PSL has given a message to world that Pakistan is safest placefor sports related activities."